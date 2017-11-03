Man flees police, causes car to hit 2 pedestrians in SC, report says

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Coastal Carolina University student was jailed after taking police on a brief chase and hitting a parked car, causing another vehicle to run over two pedestrians, police say.

An incident report from Coastal Carolina University Police says officers saw a red Chevy Silverado spin out of control into oncoming traffic around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night on University Drive in Conway. The officer turned on the blue lights and attempted to stop the driver.

The truck refused to stop and turned down Quail Run. The officer continued to chase the suspect with siren and blue lights, the report states. The driver of the truck, later identified as Graham Ferrell McDonald, 20, lost control of the vehicle, striking a parked pickup truck. The impact caused the pickup truck to slam into an Acura TL sedan, which then hit two pedestrians, according to the report.

McDonald ran from the truck but officers located and arrested him the following day.

EMS crews were called to the scene to help the pedestrians hit by the car. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

McDonald is charged with two counts of hit and run, reckless driving, and failure to stop for blue light. He was released from jail the following day on a $3,440 bond, according to J. Reuben online booking records.

Coastal Carolina University confirms McDonald is a student at the school and released the following statement.

“I can confirm that he (McDonald) is a student. The University reviews all incidents to determine possible violation of University policy. We do not speak about any specific incidents regarding students due to privacy.”

