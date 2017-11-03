Man gets 9 years for child porn in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A Waynesville man has been sentenced to more than 9 years (114 months) in prison for child porn, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office.

Travis Lindsey Mehaffey, 39, was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

The report says a Walmart shopper in Waynesville found an SD card near a checkout lane. The shopper turned the SD card over to law enforcement after finding that it contained images and videos of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

They say law enforcement determined that the SD card belonged to Mehaffey.

According to court records, forensic analyses of the SD card and other devices that belonged to Mehaffey showed that he had more than 114 videos and 754 images of child pornography.

They say some of those depicted prepubescent minors engaging in sadistic and masochistic or other lewd and lascivious conduct.

Mehaffey pleaded guilty on June 14, 2017, to one count of receipt of child pornography and was released on bond pending sentencing.

On September 27, 2017, Mehaffey was arrested for violating the condition of his release that prohibits him from using, purchasing, possessing or otherwise obtaining any computer or electronic device capable of accessing the Internet.

According to court records, during a search of Mehaffey’s residence, a United States Probation officer found an unreported cellphone hidden under the defendant’s mattress.

Court records show that Mehaffey admitted to using the cellphone to view child pornography on the Internet.