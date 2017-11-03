Man used ice cream truck to lure kids in NC sex assaults, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Friday they are looking for a sexual assault suspect who is using an ice cream truck to lure children.

Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah, 51, is wanted for several cases of first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child, Durham police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The cases involve two boys who reported that they were recently sexually assaulted inside Rahmah’s truck, according to Durham police.

The incidents happened Oct. 22 in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road and Oct. 25 in the 300 block of Junction Road, police said.

The case from Oct. 22 was reported on Nov. 1 and the Oct. 25 was reported to police that day, according to police. The cases were reported to authorities by the boys’ parents.

Police said the ice cream truck is a red Ford van with numerous pictures of popsicles on the side and back, with North Carolina license plate PCZ-3617.

Police said that Rahmah is already charged with felony first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child and that more charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Mussatti at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29349 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.