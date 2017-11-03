Name: Mary Belue Taylor

Recipe Title: Mexican Cube Steak

Recipe short description (140 characters): Differant. A little spice. Healthy.

Ingredients: 1 lb cube steak

5 medium. Red potatoes

1 medium onion

1 bell pepper, red or green or a little of both

1 pkg dry taco seasoning mix

Butter and flour salt and pepper.

Directions: Flour cube steak .

Place in 9X 13 pan. Sprinkle half of the taco mix over steak.

Top with sliced potatoes. Sliced Onion, then sliced chunk pepper. Salt and pepper.

Sprinkle with the rest of the taco mix.

Dot with butter.

Cover with tin foil.

Bake 400 degrees 45- 50 minutes