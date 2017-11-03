New child sex crime charges for Simpsonville man

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – New child sex crime charges have been filed against a Simpsonville man, according to police.

Bryan Quintanilla-Pineda, 28, was already accused of forcefully engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a minor older than 11 but younger than 14.

The incidents happened between August 1 and August 22, 2017, according to investigators.

Quintanilla-Pineda is now accused of forcible sexual battery on a girl between the ages of 10 and 12.

He is in the Greenville Detention Center without bond.

Investigators think there might be additional victims and ask anyone who may be a victim to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.