No more elected Sheriff? Here’s how it would work

As Greenville County considers modifying the way the Sheriff’s Office operates, they continually bring up Horry County’s model. This comes after the councilmembers are frustrated as Sheriff Will Lewis refuses to step down, during calls for a resignation, following admitting to an extramarital encounter with a subordinate.

7 News traveled to Horry County to get an inside look at how they operate.

In 1959, during a fallout between county leaders, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office was stripped of most of their powers, as the Horry County Police Department was formed.

The Sheriff’s Office is in charge of serving legal papers, the detention center, and courthouse security. The Police Department took over all county policing. With the split, the police department now answers to council.

Every month the police chief produces a status report to County Council. It includes budget items, employee statuses, and crime statistics. This gives council an inside look into how the department is running.

Council also has the power to discipline or fire the police chief.

If Greenville County were to want to change how the Sheriff’s Office operates, it would first have to go on a referendum for voters to decide.