NYPD says it is building rape case against Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police investigators believe a 2010 rape allegation made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is “credible” and they are gathering evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Friday that investigators have interviewed Paz de la Huerta, who publicly accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment.

Boyce said detectives found the “Boardwalk Empire” actress’ story believable and corroborated portions of her account.

Speaking at a police briefing, Boyce also said that if Weinstein were in New York now and the assault allegation were recent, “we’d go right away and make the arrest. No doubt.”

But he said that since Weinstein was in another state and the allegations were years old, investigators have to gather evidence first.

An email message sent to Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister was not immediately returned.

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate cities win grants for innovative initiatives Five Upstate cities among ten cities and towns in the state of South Carolina who received grants for economic development projects from The…

Gov. McMaster announces new communication system for first responders GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Governor Henry McMaster is working to make communication better for first responders across the state. On Thursday,…

Teen shoots dog, kills grandmother by accident say police Authorities say a teenager who pulled the trigger on what he thought was an empty handgun fired a bullet that went through the family dog an…

7News crew saves puppy, likely used as dog fighting bait A couple months ago, 7News reporter Rachelle Spence and photographer Kristi Harper were on the scene of a shooting when they spotted a dog l…

4th employee dies after attempted prison escape in NC A fourth employee has died from their injuries after a failed inmate escape at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in North Carolina.