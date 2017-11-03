Sen. Tim Scott, Sec. Ben Carson to visit Spartanburg Monday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Senator Tim Scott and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will be visiting the Upstate next week.

The two are scheduled to come to Spartanburg on Monday to meet with local community leaders.

According to a press release, Sen. Scott and Sec. Carson will tour the Harvest Park Urban Farm and Monarch Cafe between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

