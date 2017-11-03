Taylors woman dies week after crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE Co. (WSPA) — A woman has died a week after a traffic accident in Greenville.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Margaret Willoughby Herring, 73, of Taylors.

The accident happened the morning of Oct. 25 on East North Street at Mitchell Road.

Herring died Thursday at Greenville Memorial Hospital from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner said Herrring was trying to turn left on Mitchell Road from East North Street when she was hit by another vehicle.

The crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.