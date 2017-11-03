Teacher had sex with student at her house, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida teacher was arrested Friday on charges of having sex with a student.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Caroline Lawson, 29, early Friday morning at her home in Tampa.

Lawson was a teacher at Lennard High School in Ruskin. She resigned after her arrest.

Detectives say Lawson and a 17-year-old student had sex at Lawson’s home on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Later that evening, Lawson sent a series of text messages to a witness. The texts described what happened.

Deputies met with the victim who provided a detailed account of the sexual encounter and identified Lawson as a teacher at Lennard High School.

Detectives then contacted Lawson on Nov. 2 and say she admitted that the incident being investigated involved text messages she sent to a witness.

She was arrested on two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor- sexual offenses against students by authority figure.

A Hillsborough County School District spokesperson released the following statement about Lawson’s arrest:

“We are deeply disappointed by these charges. The safety of our students is our top priority. We are working with law enforcement as they investigate. This employee has resigned her position with the district.”

Lawson was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail with bond set at $30,000.

No other details have been released.

More stories you may like on 7News

Teen shoots dog, kills grandmother by accident say police Authorities say a teenager who pulled the trigger on what he thought was an empty handgun fired a bullet that went through the family dog an…

7News crew saves puppy, likely used as dog fighting bait A couple months ago, 7News reporter Rachelle Spence and photographer Kristi Harper were on the scene of a shooting when they spotted a dog l…

4th employee dies after attempted prison escape in NC A fourth employee has died from their injuries after a failed inmate escape at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in North Carolina.

New numbers show incredible Upstate growth The Upstate is growing, fast. In a fall release this year with new data from the American Community Survey, the US Census Bureau found the p…

Shooting death ruled self-defense after stabbing in Spg. Co. Spartanburg County deputies say a man’s death after a shooting on Nazareth Road in Wellford has been ruled self-defense.