Troopers searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Laurens Co.

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers are asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run crash that claimed a pedestrian’s life.

The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. Thursday on Highway 76 at Holly Grove Church Road in Laurens.

Corporal Bill Rhyne with the S.C. Highway Patrol said a person was hit by a vehicle traveling west. That’s also the direction the person was headed at the time of the crash.

Rhyne said the victim died at the scene of the crash.

The driver left the scene.

No details are known about the vehicle or driver at this time, Rhyne said.

The Highway Patrol MAIT team is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the S.C. Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.

This is a developing story.