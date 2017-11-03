‘Ugly Christmas Rompers’ for women and men this holiday season

ORLANDO, FL (WCMH) — The ugly Christmas sweater has been a staple of American holiday fashion for years, and a Florida-based company decided to take a new approach to the fan favorite.

Clothing company Get on Fleek is selling “Ugly Christmas Rompers” for both men and women this year. The rompers come in an ugly sweater pattern, a Santa costume, and an elf costume.

There is also a Hanukkah romper with a menorah and the phrase “Let’s Get Lit.”

The rompers sell for $139 but are on sale for $99 Friday only.

