Upstate cities win grants for innovative initiatives

Five Upstate cities among ten cities and towns in the state of South Carolina who received grants for economic development projects from The Municipal Association of South Carolina.

Anderson, Belton, Landrum and Spartanburg all received $25,000 and Pickens only requested $20,000 and were granted that amount. The grants are intended to fund projects that impact the quality of life in communities while promoting and recognizing innovation.

Details on individual projects from the Municipal Association of South Carolina:

Anderson —”Shock This Block”

“Shock This Block” is an initiative to use creative placemaking strategies to create a unified, site-specific development plan for downtown Anderson.

Belton — “Belton and Beyond”

“Belton and Beyond” is a partnership between the city and the Belton Alliance that will develop an exercise area and trailhead near the downtown. This will provide a free, family-friendly environment for residents of all ages to gather together and get healthy. The trailhead will be the entry point to a walking trail connecting the downtown to the Belton Recreation Hub and Leda Poore Sports Complex.

Landrum — Historical and Railroad Museum Additions

The City of Landrum intends to acquire and develop an unused passenger rail car into a railroad and historical museum that will sit next to the restored historic Landrum Depot.

Pickens — #TakeMeToPickens

Building on the success of its Doodle Trail, the City of Pickens will create the Doodle Park Mural and also expand the Turtles on the Town campaign, which promotes Pickens and its small businesses.

Spartanburg — African-American Business Development Initiative

In collaboration with several partners, the City of Spartanburg will implement a business development initiative that will specifically promote the development and support of African-American-owned businesses and businesses seeking to locate within African-American communities.

Fifty-three towns in total across the state applied for the grant.