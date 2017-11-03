VIDEO: 1 hurt after head-on crash in Easley, police say

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Easley Police Department/Facebook

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is hurt after a head-on crash, according to the Easley Police Department.

The crash happened on E. Main Street Friday morning.

Police say one person suffered a broken ankle, broken ribs, and a bruised lung, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.

The road was blocked for some time while officers worked to clear the scene.

The Easley Police Department was able to get video of the crash from a nearby store and posted it on their Facebook page.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Credit: Easley Police Department/Facebook
Credit: Easley Police Department/Facebook

More stories you may like on 7News