Weekend Events: Nov. 3-5

(WSPA) — Sample more than 100 different beer selections from 42 breweries at Greenville’s Craft Beer Festival. Try everything from a grape beer to a pumpkin beer. You can even experience “beer college.” They’ll have food and music. You can still get tickets online for $50. It’s happening Saturday from 12PM until 5PM at Flour Field.

Reedy Reels Film Festival is happening in Greenville. The independent film festival showcases Upstate film-makers. Dramas, comedies and even thrillers will be shown at the event. It’s happening at the Peace Center and you can purchase tickets online.

The Spartanburg Jazz Festival is happening Friday and Saturday. They’ll have appearances by Steve Watson, Mark Rapp, the Greenville Jazz Collective and more. The musicians will also be teaching master classes throughout the festival. Admission is free but a $10 donation is encouarged for evening concerts.