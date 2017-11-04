25 firefighters respond to house fire overnight in Anderson Co.

Anderson County, S.C. (WSPA) — A fire investigator with the Anderson County Fire Department is investigating a house fire crews worked to battle early Saturday morning.

25 firefighters from the West Pelzer and Wren Fire Departments responded to that scene.

It happened just after midnight on Old River Road near Pelzer.

When crews arrived, flames were coming through the roof. The flames and glow of the fire could be seen for several miles.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Our crew on scene says it appears the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

We’re still working to learn more information. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.