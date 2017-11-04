Daylight Saving Time is the time to change your smoke alarm batteries

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Daylight Saving Time means turning the clock back. Fire officials say people also need to remember to make a change this weekend that could help save their life.

Capt. Robert Grizzle with Westview Fairforest Fire Department says when you change the time on your clock, you should also change the batteries in your smoke detector.

“That could be the difference between life and death,” Capt. Grizzle says.

According to the State Fire Marshal, there have been 69 fatal fires this year. In the Upstate, six people in Spartanburg County and five people in Greenville County have died in fires.

The Fire Marshal’s office doesn’t list which houses had working smoke alarms, but Capt. Grizzle says you need to have an alarm in every bedroom and on each floor of the house to make sure you’re protected.

“We’ve been to several fires where we would get there and they had no early warning detection, and they just happened to small smoke and then got out of the structure,” he says.

He also says it’s important where you put the smoke alarms.

“If you put it at the very top of the wall, the smoke can roll around it and it won’t actually get up into that corner until later on,” Capt. Grizzle explains.

He says you need to put the alarm on the ceiling or about a foot and a half down from the top of a wall.

If you need a smoke detector, you can call your fire department and they will come and install it for you.