GREER, SC (WSPA) – A Greer man is dead after the coroner says he was hit by a car in his own driveway.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says 59-year-old James Timothy Drummond died at the hospital from his injuries.

The coroner’s office says the vehicle was reported to have left the scene on Suddeth Road.

The crash happened around 12:45am.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.