Motion Filed to Dismiss Charges Against Sheriff Lewis

Greenville, SC (WSPA)

The attorney for Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against him.

Despite calls from the governor, lieutenant governor, county council and others to step down, Lewis will remain in office while sled investigates the accusations.

The suit was filed by former employee Savannah Nabors who says she was sexually harassed and stalked by Sheriff Lewis after an encounter on a business trip to Charlotte.

We have reached out to Nabor’s lawyers for a comment, but have not heard back yet.