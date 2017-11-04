New bridge at I-85/385 to open Monday as part of Gateway Project

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A new bridge will be opening up Monday, November 6th as a part of the ongoing Interstate 85/385 Gateway Project to improve traffic flow at that interchange.

According to a release from project developers, the bridge will be located off of Exit 51-C, which sends motorists from I-85 N to I-385 N.

The exit is the same as before but drivers will notice a “slight change in alignment”.

Drivers are encouraged to pay close attention as they travel through this newly developed area and watch for signs as well as barricades.