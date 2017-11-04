One killed in single-car crash in Spartanburg Co.

Spartanburg County, S.C. (WSPA) — One person is dead following a single-car crash early Saturday morning.

Highway Patrol says it happened on Interstate 85 just before 2:30 a.m.

Troopers say the car was traveling northbound when it ran off the right side of the road at mile marker 63.

The car hit multiple trees and flipped.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash and was killed at the scene.

We are still working to learn the name of the person killed.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.