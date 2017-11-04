No evidence of car in lake in Anderson Co., officials say

UPDATE: Officials at the scene say that they were unable to find any evidence that a car was in the lake off of Stelling Drive near Townville.

They say they launched boats and used sonar to attempt to find a car but were unsuccessful.

PREVIOUS STORY:

TOWNVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Rescue crews are at the scene of a report of a car in the water off of Stelling Drive near Townville.

According to Anderson County EMS, a passerby reported seeing a vehicle in the water.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Co. Technical Rescue, and other crews are at the scene.

Crews say nothing has been found at this time.

7News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.