GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and ,litter prevention group, Litter Ends Here says unsecured loads are the leading cause of unintentional litter. This creates serious traffic hazards.

20 percent of litter found on road ways is a direct result of people transporting it without a tarp.

Roadside litter debris causes over 25,000 accidents annually and over 100 fatalities.

Since February Litter Ends Here trucks have collected nearly 170,000 pounds of litter off of roads in Greenville County. 33,000 pounds of that litter is a direct result of unsecured loads.

You can face jail time or a fine of up to $1,500 for littering the road way.

Almost every Saturday and Tuesday in November you have a chance to receive a free tarp and bungee to make sure you don’t put yourself or another driver in a dangerous situation.

Follow the link below to see dates and times of where you can get your own tarping equiment and a lesson in how to properly secure your load.

Link: http://www.gcso.org/tarp-it-or-we-ticket.php