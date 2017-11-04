Woman killed in single-car crash in Laurens Co.

Laurens County, S.C. (WSPA) — One person is dead following a single-car crash that happened around 3:30 Saturday morning.

The Laurens County Coroner says Somila McDowell died at the scene on Old Milton Road in Clinton.

Highway Patrol says McDowell was not seat-belted. Troopers say she was driving north when she crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road. The car then hit a ditch and flipped.

Troopers say McDowell was ejected from the car when it flipped.

The crash is still under investigation.