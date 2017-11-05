9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas

PORTLAND, ME (WCMH) — Doctors say a 9-year-old boy from Maine only has a month to live, so his family wants to help him have one last Christmas.

WCSH reported Jacob Thompson was diagnosed with Stage 3 high-risk neuroblastoma when he was 5.

In October, doctors told Jacob’s family he likely only had a month to live, according to CNN.

This year, his family will celebrate Christmas early. He wants people to help him celebrate by sending cards.

“He got some cards from this Halloween, and he opened up and saw them and it was like getting a gift. He read it to us and had a big smile his face and his nose scrunched,” Jacob’s father, Roger Guay, said. “He was excited to see what people had to say and it just brightened his day.”

His family will celebrate Christmas next weekend.

“He loves cards from all people. He’s also a typical 9-year-old boy. He wants iTunes cards,” his father told WCSH. “He plays this game Sim City where he builds an entire city and he can use his iTunes cards to buy gems, which helps the process move a little faster.”

Since his story first came out, he has already received more than 100 cars from all over the country.

His family says Jacob really loves homemade cards. Any toys sent his way will be shared with other children at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

Cards can be sent to the following address:

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St

Portland, ME 04102

