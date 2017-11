Led by their All-American Thayer Hall, the Dorman Cavaliers defeated Wando, 3-1, Saturday night in Chapin to claim their second straigh 5A state volleyball championship.

The Cavs and Wando met for a third straight year.

Dorman head coach Paula Kirkland earned her 13th state championship guiding the program.

In 2A, St. Joe’s downed Academic Magnet to claim the crown.

Pickens and Powdersville lost their state title matches.