Infant dies after attack by family dog, police say

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being attacked by a family dog in Cleveland.

Police say the infant was bit shortly before 7 p.m. Friday and died about two hours later at a hospital.

The Cleveland police homicide unit, which is called to all deaths involving young children, is investigating.

Police haven’t released the infant’s name or other details about what happened.

