Investigation underway after homeless woman’s body found in woods

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a homeless woman was found dead in the woods, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

56-year-old Pamela Wright Long was found in a wooded area off of West Floyd Baker Boulevard Sunday morning, the coroner’s office says.

They say Long had been living in the woods behind the Dollar Tree on Walton Drive for several weeks.

Another homeless woman had been staying in the same wooded area and became concerned when she hadn’t seen Long, the coroner says.

Police later found Long in a makeshift tent made of plastic sheeting that was draped between trees.

They say it appeared she had been dead for several days.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

