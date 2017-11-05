Man charged with felony DUI after hit-and-run in Greenville

By Published: Updated:
Jesus Eduardo Lozano Pecador
Jesus Eduardo Lozano Pecador

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a hit-and-run that occurred on Buncombe Street Saturday night, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jesus Eduardo Lozano Pecador, has been charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury, hit-and-run with great bodily injury, and no state driver’s license.

The victim was taken by EMS to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this article as we learn more.

More stories you may like on 7News

Related Posts