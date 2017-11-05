Man charged with felony DUI after hit-and-run in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a hit-and-run that occurred on Buncombe Street Saturday night, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jesus Eduardo Lozano Pecador, has been charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury, hit-and-run with great bodily injury, and no state driver’s license.

The victim was taken by EMS to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this article as we learn more.

More stories you may like on 7News

Pastor’s teen daughter among 26 killed in Texas church attack A man opened fire inside of a church in a small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than 20 people and wounding at least 10 others…

Safe Harbor works with students to end dating violence Safe Harbor, a group that works to prevent teen dating violence, says 50 percent of the students they work with are in a relationship. 30% a…

ID of man shot, killed at home in Laurens Co. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

Troopers investigating crash with injuries in Greenville Co. Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Pete Hollis Boulevard in Greenville County.

ID of man killed while crossing road in Anderson Co. A man was killed when Highway Patrol says he tried to cross East Shockley Ferry Road in Anderson County.