Man found dead at home after shooting report in Laurens Co.

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

According to a report by the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Colonial Acres in Laurens around 12:45 a.m. for a shooting.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male victim lying in a pool of blood.

No charges have been filed in this active investigation at this time.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are working together on this case.

We will update the article when the victim is identified and more information is released from the investigative agencies.