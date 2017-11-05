Safe Harbor works with students to end dating violence

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – By the time our children reach high school some of them may be in relationships. Safe Harbor, a group that works to prevent teen dating violence, says 50 percent of the students they work with are in a relationship. 30% are involved in a violent relationship.

Safe Harbor began working in upstate schools after the 1997 death of a high school girl named Megan. She was killed by her boyfriend in Mauldin.

Safe Harbor now goes to classrooms in four counties: Greenville, Anderson, Pickens and Oconee. Their goal is to reach every 8th and 9th grader before they begin dating.

Their curriculum is based on letting the kids open a dialogue with each other and share ideas and experiences. After 5-8 classes with a mentor from Safe Harbor they hope each child can see the signs of an abusive relationship and work to prevent it.