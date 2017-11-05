Upstate church pastor focused on security after TX church shooting

Related Coverage Pastor’s teen daughter among 26 killed in Texas church attack

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – More than 20 people are dead after a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. State officials say this is the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history.

After yet another deadly shooting at a church, one Upstate pastor says his team has their plan ready to make sure members are staying safe each week.

David Pearson, the operations pastor at Springwell Church in Taylors, says his team always had a security plan in place. After the shooting at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, the staff at Springwell decided to come up with a more intense plan.

“We have armed officers who are here anytime there’s an event or service here,” Pearson says. “We have a volunteer security team that’s in place anytime there’s an event here. They are radioed in with our officers and with our staff leadership.”

He also says there’s a select group of members approved by the state and the church to carry concealed weapons inside for safety.

“We want people to know that this is a safe place that they can come. What we do on stage is safe. We want people to know that we love them just as they are, but we also want to create a safe environment,” says Pearson.

Pearson says Springwell Church leaders have also gone to training sessions with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office focused specifically on church security.

Pearson says the members of Springwell will have a moment of prayer for the victims at their services this week.