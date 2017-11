Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck on Pete Hollis Boulevard.

This happened Saturday night just after 10p.m. at the intersection of Montgomery Avenue.

Highway Patrol says a 38-year old woman began crossing the street when the pickup truck hit her.

The woman was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.