Name: Rosemarie DGinto

Recipe Title: Baked Apple & Cheese Casserole

Recipe short description (140 characters): This quick and easy spiced apple and cheddar cheese casserole is great as a side dish or dessert.

Ingredients: 2 packages Stouffer’s Harvest Apples (frozen food area), thawed

1/2 cup sugar

3 tbsp flour

3 tbsp apple juice

1/4 cup butter or margerine (do not use yogurt butter), melted

1 cup crushed butter crackers (use wooden spoon to crush)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions: Preheat oven to 350°. Grease an 8 x 8 baking dish. In a small bowl mix the sugar and flour then slowly mix in the apple juice. In another small bowl mix the melted butter with the cracker crumbs. Place the thawed apples in the baking dish then layer the sugar mixture, cheese and cracker crumbs over the apples.

Bake for 20-30 minutes or until hot and the top is browned.

Serves 4-6