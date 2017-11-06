Name: Leslie Bowles

Recipe Title: Banana Split Torte

Recipe short description (140 characters): Very good for dessert after your Christmas meal. Also very good for you with all the fruit.

Ingredients: Vanilla wafers (2 boxes) crushed

Four sliced bananas

Two large cans of pineapple chunks, drained

Make two packages of instant vanilla pudding

Two Cool Whips for topping

Any kind of nuts you like chopped, and any amount

Maraschino cherries, you c an chop these and put on top

Directions: Line a large clear bowl with vanilla wafers and then make layers with the bananas, pineapple, pudding, and whipped cream. Sprinkle with chopped nuts and cherries. This is quick and easy to make. You can determine the number served by altering the quantities accordingly.