Name: Leslie Bowles
Recipe Title: Banana Split Torte
Recipe short description (140 characters): Very good for dessert after your Christmas meal. Also very good for you with all the fruit.
Ingredients: Vanilla wafers (2 boxes) crushed
Four sliced bananas
Two large cans of pineapple chunks, drained
Make two packages of instant vanilla pudding
Two Cool Whips for topping
Any kind of nuts you like chopped, and any amount
Maraschino cherries, you c an chop these and put on top
Directions: Line a large clear bowl with vanilla wafers and then make layers with the bananas, pineapple, pudding, and whipped cream. Sprinkle with chopped nuts and cherries. This is quick and easy to make. You can determine the number served by altering the quantities accordingly.