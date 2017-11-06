Name: Leslie Bowles

Recipe Title: Candied Pecans

Recipe short description (140 characters): These candied pecans are an easy and fantastic treat for parties, holidays or gifts.

Ingredients: 3 egg whites

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup sugar

1 pound pecan halves

1 stick (1/2) cup unsalted butter

1 cup powdered sugar

Directions: Preheat oven to 325 degrees

In a medium bowl, beat egg whites until soft peaks form, add vanilla and gradually add sugar. Toss in the pecans and mix gently with a wooden spoon until they are coated.

Melt butter and pour on a baking sheet. Spread pecans out evenly over the baking sheet and coo for 40 minutes, turning them every 10 minutes with a spatula.

Remove from oven and cool for 2 minutes.

Place powdered sugar in a large plastic bag and add pecans, seal and shake until coated. Even delicious after a few weeks.