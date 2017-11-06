Name: Leslie Bowles
Recipe Title: Candied Pecans
Recipe short description (140 characters): These candied pecans are an easy and fantastic treat for parties, holidays or gifts.
Ingredients: 3 egg whites
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup sugar
1 pound pecan halves
1 stick (1/2) cup unsalted butter
1 cup powdered sugar
Directions: Preheat oven to 325 degrees
In a medium bowl, beat egg whites until soft peaks form, add vanilla and gradually add sugar. Toss in the pecans and mix gently with a wooden spoon until they are coated.
Melt butter and pour on a baking sheet. Spread pecans out evenly over the baking sheet and coo for 40 minutes, turning them every 10 minutes with a spatula.
Remove from oven and cool for 2 minutes.
Place powdered sugar in a large plastic bag and add pecans, seal and shake until coated. Even delicious after a few weeks.