Charleston church congregation shows unity after Texas shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Rev. Eric Manning of Mother Emanuel AME Church says he knows all too well the pain the families and victims of Sunday’s mass shooting at a Texas church are feeling.

“Our hearts go out to the congregations in Texas and we offer our sincere condolences,” said Manning. “Mother Emanuel is hurting because once again evil has come into the house of God and has disrupted an entire community.”

There have been several mass shootings across the country since a gunman opened fire on the nine people shot and killed while they took part in a bible study group in the historic Charleston church in June 2015. Churchgoers and families connected to the Mother Emanuel shooting have grown all too familiar with the cycle of gun violence and are almost considered experts on dealing with personal tragedy.

Manning says this role is a responsibility people in the Charleston community know well.

“When it happens the first time, you say, ‘I can’t believe it happened.’ And then it happens again,” he explained. “It’s hard to process and you never think it will happen again.”

When Manning heard about the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, which killed at least 26 churchgoers, he knew what he needed to do — pray and comfort those who are hurting

“Evil comes in and commits a heinous act,” he said. “They are not alone. We will be here for them and will continue to be here for them and to pray for them.”

Melvin Graham, whose sister Cynthia Graham Hurd died in the 2015 Mother Emanuel shooting, said the recent tragedy is a springboard to address gun violence legislation. He said the Texas shooting prompted him to relive the night his sister and other parishioners died and it should cause lawmakers to make meaningful changes.

“Stand up and do something,” said Graham. “I am so tired of hearing ‘our thoughts and prayers are with you,’ and then they do nothing.”

He said those families connected to the Texas shooting are dealing with unimaginable grief, and for him, it was all too reminiscent of the Emanuel A.M.E. Church massacre.

“It’s a replay of what happened on that particular night. It’s feeling all those emotions all over again. It’s connecting in Texas, knowing what they are going through,” said Graham said.

More stories you may like on 7News

Hot local races/ballot questions in the Upstate on election day You’ll also find a helpful link to figure out your voting district and precinct.

One Year Later: Looking back on the Party Rock Fire It has been one year since a fire ripped through the mountains of Western North Carolina, destroying more than 7,000 acres of land. Firefigh…

Upstate church looks to beef up security after TX church shooting Upstate pastors are reaching out to members of law enforcement and private safety instructors for help to protect their congregations from a…

How to fix Apple’s ‘i’ to ‘A’ auto-correction bug If you’ve recently updated to Apple’s iOS 11.1 on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you may be experiencing an annoying autocorrect bug.

Man charged in fatal hit & run in Greenville Co. The crash happened Nov. 4 around 1:10 a.m. on private property off Suddeth Rd., according to SC Highway Patrol.