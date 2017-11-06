Crews respond to house fire on Center St. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are responding to a house fire at the corner of Center Street and Club Road, near Williamston, according to our crew on the scene.

Crews with Whitefield, West Pelzer, and Cheddar fire departments battled the blaze.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes, our crew says.

No injuries have been reported, and our crew says the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

The house is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

