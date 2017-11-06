Dog and duck form unlikely life-long friendship

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCMH) — A dog and duck have developed an unlikely bond that has turned into a life-long friendship.

Meet Max, a 12-year-old Husky, and Quackers, a 4-year-old duck.

Both belong to Patrick and Kirsten Riley.

Patrick said they adopted Max when he was five, but when their other dog Sasha died, Max began to become depressed. That was until they got Quackers as a duckling.

“He was without any friends, and so Max would sit next to his pen all the time and I think they just kind of bonded that way,” Patrick said. “After we let him out, they just never left each other’s side.”

Now the two do everything together.

“They sleep together, they eat together, they drink together, they go for walks together down the road. Everything is together,” said Kirsten.

The Riley’s said that Max and Quackers spend most of their time sitting together along the road in their favorite spot; just two friends enjoying time with each other.

