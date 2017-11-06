Griffin to plead guilty in Buncombe Co. triple murder says DA

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man accused of killing 3 people in Bumcombe is expected to plead guilty Monday, according to a tweet by the District Attorney.

Pierre Lamont Griffin is accused of murdering of Alexander King, Tatianna Diz and Uhon Johnson in Buncombe Co.

Griffin is accused of killing King and Diz and dumping their bodies in the French Broad River.

Police also say he killed Uhon Johnson in Buncombe County, stole a car, and led deputies on a chase.

He is also charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in Henderson Co.

Prosecutors say the events began in Buncombe County and ended with an attempted armed robbery and law enforcement shooting Griffin in Henderson County, NC on October 27th of 2015.

They say NC law North Carolina law provides that when acts that constitute part of the commission of a crime occur in more than one county, each county has concurrent venue, and jurisdiction, of the charges.

“In that the most serious events in this tragic sequence occurred in Buncombe County where the family, friends, and loved ones of the victims reside, I want to thank DA Newman for deferring to us here in Buncombe County so that we may seek justice for the victims and their families locally without putting them through two separate trials in two separate counties,” Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said.

A Buncombe County Grand Jury had already indicted Griffin on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of destroying a body or remains concealing an unnatural death, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor flee to elude arrest, and reckless driving to endanger for crimes alleged to have occurred within Buncombe County.