Hot local races/ballot questions in the Upstate on election day

The fact that tomorrow is election day may catch some folks in our area off guard.

Without any big national and state races, there hasn’t been the same hype about getting out to vote.

So we wanted to highlight the hot local races and tell you where to go to find out what’s impacting your area.

I really don’t know as far as who’s running, to be honest,” said Les Teeter in Greer.

He represents the majority, this year.

To start, go to www.scvotes.org and type in your name and address. There you’ll find everything from your voting district to your precinct.

Donna and Julien Roper, who are up on the local races, are the exception.

“They’re really important cause that’s really close to home, and it affects your life even more directly than the national election does” said Donna.

Wherever you live, there are a few major Upstate races to watch.

GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2:

Greenville City Council District 2 has been held by incumbent Lillian Brock Flemming, unchallenged for more than 3 decades. Now new district lines that span both the original west side and also the affluent Augusta Road area, has Matt Cotner looking to unseat her.

SPARTANBURG MAYORAL RACE:

In Spartanburg, Junie White has been Mayor for 8 years, and ran unopposed 4 years ago. Now he faces two challengers Todd Horne and Lakesa Whitner.

Allison Pingley, an Associate Professor of Political Science at USC Upstate says growth in both areas may be the driving force behind the challenges.

“I think that it’s really this kind of question of, do you stick with what you have and has been consistent and kind of you know what to expect, or do you take a chance on somebody that’s younger and new and perhaps has a different idea or vision for Spartanburg, and so kind of relating it to that Greenville race, I think it’s the same thing,” said Pingley.

Election data shows, when there’s no major national or state election, these off years tend to favor incumbents on the local level with low voter turnout.

PENNY SALES TAX: SPARTANBURG COUNTY:

One hot ballot question that may draw folks to the polls is the 1% sales tax in Spartanburg County.

The county hopes to use this tax to raise $224 million dollars to pay for new government buildings.

In a rare move, last week, members of the republican, democratic and tea party all came together to support the tax. And over the weekend, Sheriff Chuck Wright wrote the following on the referendum Facebook page: “I, like everyone else, do not like taxes. However, if we don’t pass the penny sales tax increase, I have no clue how we will be able to build a much-needed courthouse.”

This week, more costly cleanup is being done in the county courthouse which has been plagued with major mold and safety problems. So far the county has already spent 800,000 on mold cleanup.