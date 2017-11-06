HUD Secretary Ben Carson tours Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)

Two big names made a stop in the Upstate today, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, toured new developments on the Northside of Spartanburg today.

The Choice Neighborhood Development is just one of the many new projects in the works.

The Northside Initiative Project includes mixed-income housing, a market, farmers market and even job training.

That local effort, connected with federal dollars is exactly what Dr. Carson Highlighted in his speech.

Over the past few years, Sandra Austin says her neighborhood has changed, Sandra says, ” when I first moved over her 6 years ago it was a lot of boarded up houses and a lot of crime.”

While the dirt moves on new projects on the northside of Spartanburg, the high crime and boarded houses are giving way…. To new developments and change.

Sandra says, ” a neighborhood that you seen going down is now brought back up to standard.”

HUD Secretary, Ben Carson came to town with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to see the new construction. Dr. Carson says, “section 3 of the housing code says that if a development is receiving hud funding then they have an obligation to hire and train and give contracts to the low income people in the area.”

Local organizations and even churches are stepping up to do their part.

Henry Pierce III of Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church says, “we have a very professional congregation from social work to substance abuse treatment medical jobs employment, we want to work with the community, with the north side initiative to improve the services they’re already providing.”

The latest northside improvements include, the butterfly creek development, a new school and even 14 units of mixed income housing.

There’s even a culinary job training program that employs newly skilled workers. Liberty Canzater of the butterfly foundation says, ” we’ve continued to offer the culinary job training program for those who are unemployed, under employed, previously incarcerated or homeless, in this community. we’ve been able to help about 160 individuals.”

It’s the perfect combination of new developments, bridging the gap between old lifestyles and new futures.

Secretary Carson and Senator Scott also toured Drayton Mills Lofts and Meeting Street Academy, which is a public private school serving under-resourced children.