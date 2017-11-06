Ice on Main rink installation starts Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Part of downtown Greenville will soon transform into a winter wonderland.

Installation for Ice on Main starts Monday.

Crews will set a chiller in place and begin flooding the rink with 2,500 gallons of water.

The 3,200-square-foot rink is set up in the courtyard beside Greenville City Hall.

Main Street will be closed between Court and Broad streets from 5 a.m. to noon Monday while crews begin work, according to city officials.

Ice on Main will open to skaters on Nov. 17. That’s also the date when Spartanburg’s Skating on the Square will open on Morgan Square.