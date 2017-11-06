Local elections for SC, NC & GA 2017

Here is a list of all local elections in SC, NC and GA.
SC
ABBEVILLE CO.
Calhoun Falls Mayor
Chris Cowan
Wayne Pless
Calhoun Falls Town Council
Mindy Boggs Rogers
Wane Postell
Lasean M. Tutt
Due West Town Council
Terry A. Arnold
Anthony M. Storey, Sr.
ANDERSON CO.
West Pelzer Town Council
Vicki Farmer
Jimmy Jeanes
Johnny Rogers, Sr.
Honea Path Town Council Ward 1
Christopher Burton
J.B. Davis, Jr.
Bob Sheperd
Andy Sullivan
Pelzer Mayor
Roger Scott, Sr.
Kimberly Crone Wilson
Pelzer Town Council
Olene Bear
Mike Matthews
Gary Garbo Pridmore
Will Ragland
Teresa C. Ramsey
CHEROKEE CO.
No opposed races
GREENVILLE CO.
-City of Greenville General Election
Greeville City Council at Large
Russell Stall (D)
John DeWorken (R)
Greenville City Council Dist 2
Lillian Brock Flemming (D)
Matt Cotner (R)
-City of Fountain Inn General Election
City of Fountain Inn Ward 3
Mart D. Harrod
Rose Ann Woods
City of Fountain Inn Ward 5
Anthony Cunningham
L. Berry Woods
City of Fountain Inn Form of Government
Weak Mayor
Strong Mayor
-City of Greer General Election
City of Greer Dist. 6
Judy Albert
Dexter L. Reaves
-City of Mauldin General Election General
City of Mauldin Seat 3
James Kennedy
Terry W. Merritt
-City of Simpsonville General Election General
Simpsonville Ward 2
Taylor A. Graham
Stephanie Kelley
Aaron Rupe
Simpsonville Ward 4
Sherry Roche
- Blake Whitaker
Simpsonville Ward 6
Lou Hutchings
Jason M. Wilmoth
-City of Travelers Rest General Election General
Travelers Rest Mayor
Brandy Hart Amidon
Rebecca Nix Cooper
Travelers Rest City Council At-Large (4 seats)
Harvey E Choplin
Rick Floyd
Jeff George
Cindy Meier
Duncan Shirley
Brantly Vest
Megan Smith Zapf
Berea Public Service Dist (2 seats)
Drake Jordan
Barry M. Kay
Mical Smith
Duncan Chapel Fire Dist (2 seats)
Charlie Adams
Charlie Garrett
Roy Harmon
Parker Sewer and Fire (2 seats)
Sarah Franco
Robert T. Jones
Cam Salle
Taylors Fire and Sewer Dist (1seat)
Jeff Hannah
Doug Wavle
Greenville County School Trustee District 1 (5 seats)
Debbie Strange Baker
Ronnie Blackwell
Mark Holden
Gena McCall Meredith
Joel Pack
Mark Rollins
Jeff Sumner
Summer Tebalt
GREENWOOD CO.
Ninety Six Town Council Ward 5
Arvest Turner
Joan Walker
LAURENS CO.
City of Fountain Inn Ward 3 (ALSO IN GREENVILLE COUNTY)
Mart D Harrod
Rose Ann Woods
City of Fountain Inn Ward 5
Anthony Cunningham
L. Berry Woods
OCONEE CO.
Walhalla City Council
Lamar Bailes
Robbie Burrell
Dennis A. Owens
Josh Roberts
Westminster City Council
A.T. Caywood
Randy Scott Chrisley
Salem City Council
Tony Grogan
Russell Patterson
Lynn Frank Towe
PICKENS CO.
Mayor of Central
Mac Martin
Cory Owens
Central Town Council (3 seats)
Brandon Thomas
Ken Dill
Paige Bowers
Doug Barry
Mayor of Liberty
Brian Petersen
Dan Parsons
Liberty City Council Ward 1
Crystal Smith
Bradley Dover
Norris Town Council (2 seats)
Keith Martin
Lawrence McClure, Jr
Jay Littleton
Pickens City Council (3 seats)
Donna F. Owen
Edgar J. Leese
Patrick Lark
Donnie McKinney
SPARTANBURG CO.
Landrum City Council (3 seats)
Tammy Wells Cox
Daniel Prince
Randolph (Randy) Wohnig
Billy Inman
City of Spartanburg Mayor
Todd Horne
Junie White
Lekesa Paulette Whitner
Spartanburg City Council District 5
Max Todd Bridges
Jerome Rice, Jr
Spartanburg City Council District 6
Erica Brown
Linda C. Dogan
Woodruff Town Council Ward 4
Allen Durham
Kenneth Turk Gist
Woodruff Town Council Ward 6
James C Smith
Scott Dickard
Spartanburg School District 1 (5 seats)
Gena McCall Meredith
Jeffrey Sumner
Ronald L. Blackwell
Henry Gramling
Mark C. Rollins
Bobby “Joel” Pack, Jr.
Mark D. Holden
Summer Tebalt
Deborah S. Baker
Spartanburg School District 2 (5 seats)
Jack A. Mabry, Jr.
G. Craig Sims
Jason Seay
Connie Banks
Mike Morin
Connie J. Smith
Spartanburg School District 3 (5 seats)
Christopher Todd Jolley
Kevin G. Lee
C. Shannon Gault
Tevin Deion Logan
Joe C. Tracy
Amanda Floyd Odom
Gary Wilson
Spartanburg School District 4 (5 seats)
Melvin Brewton
Randy Williams
Robert Fowler
Charles B. Hembree
Joni S. Phillips
Tony R. Davis
Chris Bennett
Ausundra “Sandy” Norman
Spartanburg School District 75 (part of district 7—3 seats)
Sanders Lee
Andy Hayes
Julie Lonon
Jeffrey Coleman Mason
Croft Fire District Referendum
Yes
No
Startex Area Fire District Referendum
Yes
No
Spartanburg County Referendum
Yes
No
UNION CO.
nothing
NC
BUNCOMBE CO.
City of Asheville Mayor
Esther Manheimer
Martin Ramsey
Asheville City Council (pick 3)
Vijay Kapoor
Rich Lee
Kim Roney
Sheneika E. Smith
Dee Williams
Gwen Wisler
City of Asheville Charter Amendment
Yes
No
Town of Black Mountain Mayor
Don Collins
Weston Hall
C. Michael Sobol
Town of Black Mountain Alderman (pick 2)
Jonathan Braden
Jeremie Konegni
Bob Pauly
Matt Robinson
Ryan Stone
Town of Montreat Commissioner (pick 3)
Alice Boggs Lentz
Kent Otto
Tom Widmer
Grace Nichols
Town of Weaverville Town Council (pick 2)
Doug Jackson
Dottie Sherrill
Earl Valois
Thomas P. Veasey II
GRAHAM CO.
Town of Robbinsville Mayor
Lois Jenkins Cagle
Stephen Ray Hooper
Town of Robbinsville Board of Aldermen (pick 3)
Shaun Adams
Jacky Ayers
Debbie Beasley
Janice Pangle Brooks
Koty Burdette
Brian (Taco) Johnson
Jerry Lovin
Hubert Merchant
Robert Moody
Kim Smith
Emma Jane Stinnett
Town of Lake Santeetlah Town Council (pick 5)
Karen Anderson
Connie Gross
Jim Hager
Patrick O’Donovan
Keith E. Predmore
Bob Wehr
HAYWOOD CO.
Canton Town Alderman (2 seats)
Carl Cortright
William Holland
James Markey
Kristina Smith
Maggie Valley Alderman (2 seats)
Allen Alsbrooks
Clayton Davis
Mike Eveland
Jaysay (Jessie) Ketchum
Brooke Powell
HENDERSON CO.
City of Hendersonville Council Member (pick 2)
Jeff Miller
Debbie Roundtree
Jerry Smith, Jr.
Diane Caldwell
City of Saluda Commissioner (pick 2)
Carolyn Ashburn
Paul C. Marion
Mark Oxtoby
Teddy Stevens
City of Saluda Mayor
Fred Baisden
Heath Potter
Town of Fletcher Mayor
Bill Moore
Rod A. Whiteside
Town of Mills River Council District 1
Brian Caskey
Larry Freeman
Town of Mills River Council District 2
Billy Johnston
Paul Richmond Meadows, Jr.
Town of Mills River Council District 3
Chae Trantham Davis
James Smith Humphrey III
Nathan Garnett
JACKSON CO.
Forest Hills Village Council (pick 2)
Clark Corwin
Carl Hooper
Jerry Rice
Town of Sylva Mayor
Danny Allen
Lynda Sossamon
Town of Dillsboro Board of Aldermen (pick 5)
John Chinners
James R. Cochran
David Gates
Tim Hall
David Jones
Tim Parris
Beauford Riddle
MACON CO.
Franklin Town Council (pick 3)
David Culpepper
JimBo Ledford
Billy Mashburn
Barbara S. McRae
Angela Moore
Greg Raby
MADISON CO.
Mars Hill Mayor
John L. Chandler
Keith Wilde
Hot Springs Aldermen (pick 3)
Vaughan Barnett
Jeanne Gentry
Johnny Lawson
Jimmy Moore
Marshall Aldermen (pick 3)
Billie Jean Haynie
Thomas Jablonski
Dennis Ledford
Christiaan Ramsey
MCDOWELL CO.
Town of Old Fort
Emmett Carson
Rick Hensley
Marion City Council (pick 3)
Woody Ayers
Jacob Blair
Lloyd Cuthbertson
Juanita Doggett
Ann Harkey
Mark Hoskins
M. Chad Marsh
Louie Parrow
City of Marion ABC Election
For
Against
MITCHELL CO.
Bakersville Mayor
Charles E. Vines
Darlene Tipton Wise
Bakersville Town Council (pick 2)
Jordan Baker
Bo Buckner
Perry Wilson
POLK CO.
Columbus Town Council (pick 3)
Richard Hall
Brent J. Jackson
Ernie Kan
Mark Phillips
Marshall (Buddy) Watkins
Robert Williamson
City of Saluda Mayor (also in Henderson)
Fred Baisden
Heath Potter
Saluda Board of Commissioners (pick 2) (also in Henderson)
Carolyn Ashburn
Paul C. Marion
Mark Oxtoby
Teddy Stevens
Tryon Mayor
J. Alan Peoples
Jerry D. Thomas
Tryon Board of Commissioners (pick 2)
Bill Crowell
Bill Ingham
Helen Ringus
Tryon Board of Commissioners (unexpired term)
Chrelle Booker
John Fowler
RUTHERFORD CO.
Town of Ellenboro Board of Aldermen (3 seats)
Lee Allen
Allan (Bunt) Black
Liz Blanton
Michael G. Jennings
Pamela L. Padgett
Town of Forest City Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
David Eaker
Kisha McDowell
Shawn Moore
Thomas Walker
Town of Rutherfordton Town Council (2 seats)
Stephanie Beaumont
Stanley Lennon (Stan) Clements
Terry D. Cobb
Town of Spindale Mayor
Mickey Bland
Thomas Ralph Lawrence
Town of Spindale Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
Robin K. Ensley
Rosaleen N. Francis
Tom Roberson
Spindale Malt Beverage Referendum
For
Against
Spindale Unfortified Wine Referendum
For
Against
Town of Lake Lure Board of Commissioners (pick 2)
Jonathan Crawford
John E. Kilby
Esther Bruce Lusk
John W. Moore
Melvin Owensby
SWAIN CO.
Bryson City Board of Aldermen (pick 2)
Lisa Anthony
Rick Bryson
Janine Barker Crisp
Robert Brian Duplak
Ben King
Town of Bryson City Malt Beverage
For
Against
Town of Bryson City Unfortified Wine
For
Against
TRANSYLVANIA CO.
Brevard City Council (pick 2)
Maureen Mahan Copelof
Jessica Gallagher
Mac Morrow
YANCEY CO.
Burnsville Town Council
Lucy Doll
Russell Fox
Gordon S. Higgins
Kayti Ledford
Helen (Bunnie) McIntosh
GA:
ELBERT CO.
City of Elberton Mayor
Larry Guest
Mike Fernandez
City of Elberton Ward 5 Council
Joel W. Seymour
Kyle Parham
Bowman Mayor
Betty Jo Maxwell
Mark Berryman
FRANKLIN CO.
City of Canon Mayor
Ray Morgan
Charles Bradley
City of Canon City Council (pick 2)
Annie Wallace (Incumbent)
Dale Garner (Incumbent)
Eli Brown
City of Carnesville City Council at-Large (pick 2)
Chad Bennett (Incumbent)
Mike Barrett (Incumbent)
Janet Sullivan Claytor
Wesley Dove
HART CO.
Hart County Tax Referendum
Yes
No
City of Hartwell Alcohol Referendum
Yes
No
STEPHENS CO.
No Elections