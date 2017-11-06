Local elections for SC, NC & GA 2017

Here is a list of all local elections in SC, NC and GA.

SC

ABBEVILLE CO.

Calhoun Falls Mayor

Chris Cowan

Wayne Pless

Calhoun Falls Town Council

Mindy Boggs Rogers

Wane Postell

Lasean M. Tutt

Due West Town Council

Terry A. Arnold

Anthony M. Storey, Sr.

ANDERSON CO.

West Pelzer Town Council

Vicki Farmer

Jimmy Jeanes

Johnny Rogers, Sr.

Honea Path Town Council Ward 1

Christopher Burton

J.B. Davis, Jr.

Bob Sheperd

Andy Sullivan

Pelzer Mayor

Roger Scott, Sr.

Kimberly Crone Wilson

Pelzer Town Council

Olene Bear

Mike Matthews

Gary Garbo Pridmore

Will Ragland

Teresa C. Ramsey

CHEROKEE CO.

No opposed races

GREENVILLE CO.

-City of Greenville General Election

Greeville City Council at Large

Russell Stall (D)

John DeWorken (R)

Greenville City Council Dist 2

Lillian Brock Flemming (D)

Matt Cotner (R)

-City of Fountain Inn General Election

City of Fountain Inn Ward 3

Mart D. Harrod

Rose Ann Woods

City of Fountain Inn Ward 5

Anthony Cunningham

L. Berry Woods

City of Fountain Inn Form of Government

Weak Mayor

Strong Mayor

-City of Greer General Election

City of Greer Dist. 6

Judy Albert

Dexter L. Reaves

-City of Mauldin General Election General

City of Mauldin Seat 3

James Kennedy

Terry W. Merritt

-City of Simpsonville General Election General

Simpsonville Ward 2

Taylor A. Graham

Stephanie Kelley

Aaron Rupe

Simpsonville Ward 4

Sherry Roche

Blake Whitaker

Simpsonville Ward 6

Lou Hutchings

Jason M. Wilmoth

-City of Travelers Rest General Election General

Travelers Rest Mayor

Brandy Hart Amidon

Rebecca Nix Cooper

Travelers Rest City Council At-Large (4 seats)

Harvey E Choplin

Rick Floyd

Jeff George

Cindy Meier

Duncan Shirley

Brantly Vest

Megan Smith Zapf

Berea Public Service Dist (2 seats)

Drake Jordan

Barry M. Kay

Mical Smith

Duncan Chapel Fire Dist (2 seats)

Charlie Adams

Charlie Garrett

Roy Harmon

Parker Sewer and Fire (2 seats)

Sarah Franco

Robert T. Jones

Cam Salle

Taylors Fire and Sewer Dist (1seat)

Jeff Hannah

Doug Wavle

Greenville County School Trustee District 1 (5 seats)

Debbie Strange Baker

Ronnie Blackwell

Mark Holden

Gena McCall Meredith

Joel Pack

Mark Rollins

Jeff Sumner

Summer Tebalt

GREENWOOD CO.

Ninety Six Town Council Ward 5

Arvest Turner

Joan Walker

LAURENS CO.

City of Fountain Inn Ward 3 (ALSO IN GREENVILLE COUNTY)

Mart D Harrod

Rose Ann Woods

City of Fountain Inn Ward 5

Anthony Cunningham

L. Berry Woods

OCONEE CO.

Walhalla City Council

Lamar Bailes

Robbie Burrell

Dennis A. Owens

Josh Roberts

Westminster City Council

A.T. Caywood

Randy Scott Chrisley

Salem City Council

Tony Grogan

Russell Patterson

Lynn Frank Towe

PICKENS CO.

Mayor of Central

Mac Martin

Cory Owens

Central Town Council (3 seats)

Brandon Thomas

Ken Dill

Paige Bowers

Doug Barry

Mayor of Liberty

Brian Petersen

Dan Parsons

Liberty City Council Ward 1

Crystal Smith

Bradley Dover

Norris Town Council (2 seats)

Keith Martin

Lawrence McClure, Jr

Jay Littleton

Pickens City Council (3 seats)

Donna F. Owen

Edgar J. Leese

Patrick Lark

Donnie McKinney

SPARTANBURG CO.

Landrum City Council (3 seats)

Tammy Wells Cox

Daniel Prince

Randolph (Randy) Wohnig

Billy Inman

City of Spartanburg Mayor

Todd Horne

Junie White

Lekesa Paulette Whitner

Spartanburg City Council District 5

Max Todd Bridges

Jerome Rice, Jr

Spartanburg City Council District 6

Erica Brown

Linda C. Dogan

Woodruff Town Council Ward 4

Allen Durham

Kenneth Turk Gist

Woodruff Town Council Ward 6

James C Smith

Scott Dickard

Spartanburg School District 1 (5 seats)

Gena McCall Meredith

Jeffrey Sumner

Ronald L. Blackwell

Henry Gramling

Mark C. Rollins

Bobby “Joel” Pack, Jr.

Mark D. Holden

Summer Tebalt

Deborah S. Baker

Spartanburg School District 2 (5 seats)

Jack A. Mabry, Jr.

G. Craig Sims

Jason Seay

Connie Banks

Mike Morin

Connie J. Smith

Spartanburg School District 3 (5 seats)

Christopher Todd Jolley

Kevin G. Lee

C. Shannon Gault

Tevin Deion Logan

Joe C. Tracy

Amanda Floyd Odom

Gary Wilson

Spartanburg School District 4 (5 seats)

Melvin Brewton

Randy Williams

Robert Fowler

Charles B. Hembree

Joni S. Phillips

Tony R. Davis

Chris Bennett

Ausundra “Sandy” Norman

Spartanburg School District 75 (part of district 7—3 seats)

Sanders Lee

Andy Hayes

Julie Lonon

Jeffrey Coleman Mason

Croft Fire District Referendum

Yes

No

Startex Area Fire District Referendum

Yes

No

Spartanburg County Referendum

Yes

No

UNION CO.

nothing

NC

BUNCOMBE CO.

City of Asheville Mayor

Esther Manheimer

Martin Ramsey

Asheville City Council (pick 3)

Vijay Kapoor

Rich Lee

Kim Roney

Sheneika E. Smith

Dee Williams

Gwen Wisler

City of Asheville Charter Amendment

Yes

No

Town of Black Mountain Mayor

Don Collins

Weston Hall

C. Michael Sobol

Town of Black Mountain Alderman (pick 2)

Jonathan Braden

Jeremie Konegni

Bob Pauly

Matt Robinson

Ryan Stone

Town of Montreat Commissioner (pick 3)

Alice Boggs Lentz

Kent Otto

Tom Widmer

Grace Nichols

Town of Weaverville Town Council (pick 2)

Doug Jackson

Dottie Sherrill

Earl Valois

Thomas P. Veasey II

GRAHAM CO.

Town of Robbinsville Mayor

Lois Jenkins Cagle

Stephen Ray Hooper

Town of Robbinsville Board of Aldermen (pick 3)

Shaun Adams

Jacky Ayers

Debbie Beasley

Janice Pangle Brooks

Koty Burdette

Brian (Taco) Johnson

Jerry Lovin

Hubert Merchant

Robert Moody

Kim Smith

Emma Jane Stinnett

Town of Lake Santeetlah Town Council (pick 5)

Karen Anderson

Connie Gross

Jim Hager

Patrick O’Donovan

Keith E. Predmore

Bob Wehr

HAYWOOD CO.

Canton Town Alderman (2 seats)

Carl Cortright

William Holland

James Markey

Kristina Smith

Maggie Valley Alderman (2 seats)

Allen Alsbrooks

Clayton Davis

Mike Eveland

Jaysay (Jessie) Ketchum

Brooke Powell

HENDERSON CO.

City of Hendersonville Council Member (pick 2)

Jeff Miller

Debbie Roundtree

Jerry Smith, Jr.

Diane Caldwell

City of Saluda Commissioner (pick 2)

Carolyn Ashburn

Paul C. Marion

Mark Oxtoby

Teddy Stevens

City of Saluda Mayor

Fred Baisden

Heath Potter

Town of Fletcher Mayor

Bill Moore

Rod A. Whiteside

Town of Mills River Council District 1

Brian Caskey

Larry Freeman

Town of Mills River Council District 2

Billy Johnston

Paul Richmond Meadows, Jr.

Town of Mills River Council District 3

Chae Trantham Davis

James Smith Humphrey III

Nathan Garnett

JACKSON CO.

Forest Hills Village Council (pick 2)

Clark Corwin

Carl Hooper

Jerry Rice

Town of Sylva Mayor

Danny Allen

Lynda Sossamon

Town of Dillsboro Board of Aldermen (pick 5)

John Chinners

James R. Cochran

David Gates

Tim Hall

David Jones

Tim Parris

Beauford Riddle

MACON CO.

Franklin Town Council (pick 3)

David Culpepper

JimBo Ledford

Billy Mashburn

Barbara S. McRae

Angela Moore

Greg Raby

MADISON CO.

Mars Hill Mayor

John L. Chandler

Keith Wilde

Hot Springs Aldermen (pick 3)

Vaughan Barnett

Jeanne Gentry

Johnny Lawson

Jimmy Moore

Marshall Aldermen (pick 3)

Billie Jean Haynie

Thomas Jablonski

Dennis Ledford

Christiaan Ramsey

MCDOWELL CO.

Town of Old Fort

Emmett Carson

Rick Hensley

Marion City Council (pick 3)

Woody Ayers

Jacob Blair

Lloyd Cuthbertson

Juanita Doggett

Ann Harkey

Mark Hoskins

M. Chad Marsh

Louie Parrow

City of Marion ABC Election

For

Against

MITCHELL CO.

Bakersville Mayor

Charles E. Vines

Darlene Tipton Wise

Bakersville Town Council (pick 2)

Jordan Baker

Bo Buckner

Perry Wilson

POLK CO.

Columbus Town Council (pick 3)

Richard Hall

Brent J. Jackson

Ernie Kan

Mark Phillips

Marshall (Buddy) Watkins

Robert Williamson

City of Saluda Mayor (also in Henderson)

Fred Baisden

Heath Potter

Saluda Board of Commissioners (pick 2) (also in Henderson)

Carolyn Ashburn

Paul C. Marion

Mark Oxtoby

Teddy Stevens

Tryon Mayor

J. Alan Peoples

Jerry D. Thomas

Tryon Board of Commissioners (pick 2)

Bill Crowell

Bill Ingham

Helen Ringus

Tryon Board of Commissioners (unexpired term)

Chrelle Booker

John Fowler

RUTHERFORD CO.

Town of Ellenboro Board of Aldermen (3 seats)

Lee Allen

Allan (Bunt) Black

Liz Blanton

Michael G. Jennings

Pamela L. Padgett

Town of Forest City Board of Commissioners (2 seats)

David Eaker

Kisha McDowell

Shawn Moore

Thomas Walker

Town of Rutherfordton Town Council (2 seats)

Stephanie Beaumont

Stanley Lennon (Stan) Clements

Terry D. Cobb



Town of Spindale Mayor

Mickey Bland

Thomas Ralph Lawrence

Town of Spindale Board of Commissioners (2 seats)

Robin K. Ensley

Rosaleen N. Francis

Tom Roberson

Spindale Malt Beverage Referendum

For

Against

Spindale Unfortified Wine Referendum

For

Against

Town of Lake Lure Board of Commissioners (pick 2)

Jonathan Crawford

John E. Kilby

Esther Bruce Lusk

John W. Moore

Melvin Owensby

SWAIN CO.

Bryson City Board of Aldermen (pick 2)

Lisa Anthony

Rick Bryson

Janine Barker Crisp

Robert Brian Duplak

Ben King

Town of Bryson City Malt Beverage

For

Against

Town of Bryson City Unfortified Wine

For

Against

TRANSYLVANIA CO.



Brevard City Council (pick 2)

Maureen Mahan Copelof

Jessica Gallagher

Mac Morrow

YANCEY CO.



Burnsville Town Council

Lucy Doll

Russell Fox

Gordon S. Higgins

Kayti Ledford

Helen (Bunnie) McIntosh

GA:

ELBERT CO.

City of Elberton Mayor

Larry Guest

Mike Fernandez

City of Elberton Ward 5 Council

Joel W. Seymour

Kyle Parham

Bowman Mayor

Betty Jo Maxwell

Mark Berryman

FRANKLIN CO.

City of Canon Mayor

Ray Morgan

Charles Bradley

City of Canon City Council (pick 2)

Annie Wallace (Incumbent)

Dale Garner (Incumbent)

Eli Brown

City of Carnesville City Council at-Large (pick 2)

Chad Bennett (Incumbent)

Mike Barrett (Incumbent)

Janet Sullivan Claytor

Wesley Dove

HART CO.

Hart County Tax Referendum

Yes

No

City of Hartwell Alcohol Referendum

Yes

No

STEPHENS CO.

No Elections