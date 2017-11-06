Local elections for SC, NC & GA 2017

By Published:
File: Associated Press

Here is a list of all local elections in SC, NC and GA.

SC

 

ABBEVILLE CO.

Calhoun Falls Mayor

Chris Cowan
Wayne Pless

Calhoun Falls Town Council

Mindy Boggs Rogers

Wane Postell

Lasean M. Tutt

 

Due West Town Council

Terry A. Arnold
Anthony M. Storey, Sr.

 

ANDERSON CO.

West Pelzer Town Council
Vicki Farmer
Jimmy Jeanes
Johnny Rogers, Sr.

Honea Path Town Council Ward 1
Christopher Burton
J.B. Davis, Jr.
Bob Sheperd
Andy Sullivan

Pelzer Mayor
Roger Scott, Sr.
Kimberly Crone Wilson

Pelzer Town Council
Olene Bear
Mike Matthews
Gary Garbo Pridmore
Will Ragland
Teresa C. Ramsey

CHEROKEE CO.

No opposed races

GREENVILLE CO.

-City of Greenville General Election

Greeville City Council at Large

Russell Stall (D)

John DeWorken (R)

 

Greenville City Council Dist 2

Lillian Brock Flemming (D)

Matt Cotner (R)

 

-City of Fountain Inn General Election

 

City of Fountain Inn Ward 3

Mart D. Harrod

Rose Ann Woods

 

City of Fountain Inn Ward 5
Anthony Cunningham
L. Berry Woods

City of Fountain Inn Form of Government
Weak Mayor
Strong Mayor

-City of Greer General Election

City of Greer Dist. 6
Judy Albert
Dexter L. Reaves

-City of Mauldin General Election General

City of Mauldin Seat 3

James Kennedy
Terry W. Merritt

-City of Simpsonville General Election General

Simpsonville Ward 2

Taylor A. Graham

Stephanie Kelley

Aaron Rupe

 

Simpsonville Ward 4

Sherry Roche

  1. Blake Whitaker

 

Simpsonville Ward 6

Lou Hutchings

Jason M. Wilmoth

 

-City of Travelers Rest General Election General

Travelers Rest Mayor

Brandy Hart Amidon

Rebecca Nix Cooper

 

Travelers Rest City Council At-Large (4 seats)

Harvey E Choplin

Rick Floyd

Jeff George

Cindy Meier

Duncan Shirley

Brantly Vest

Megan Smith Zapf

 

Berea Public Service Dist (2 seats)

Drake Jordan

Barry M. Kay

Mical Smith

 

Duncan Chapel Fire Dist (2 seats)

Charlie Adams

Charlie Garrett

Roy Harmon

 

Parker Sewer and Fire (2 seats)

Sarah Franco

Robert T. Jones

Cam Salle

 

Taylors Fire and Sewer Dist (1seat)

Jeff Hannah

Doug Wavle

 

Greenville County School Trustee District 1 (5 seats)

Debbie Strange Baker

Ronnie Blackwell

Mark Holden

Gena McCall Meredith

Joel Pack

Mark Rollins

Jeff Sumner

Summer Tebalt

 

GREENWOOD CO.

Ninety Six Town Council Ward 5
Arvest Turner
Joan Walker

 

LAURENS CO.

City of Fountain Inn Ward 3 (ALSO IN GREENVILLE COUNTY)

Mart D Harrod

Rose Ann Woods

 

City of Fountain Inn Ward 5
Anthony Cunningham
L. Berry Woods

 

OCONEE CO.

Walhalla City Council

Lamar Bailes

Robbie Burrell

Dennis A. Owens

Josh Roberts

 

Westminster City Council

A.T. Caywood

Randy Scott Chrisley

 

Salem City Council

Tony Grogan

Russell Patterson

Lynn Frank Towe

 

PICKENS CO.

Mayor of Central

Mac Martin

Cory Owens

 

Central Town Council (3 seats)

Brandon Thomas

Ken Dill

Paige Bowers

Doug Barry

 

Mayor of Liberty

Brian Petersen

Dan Parsons

 

Liberty City Council Ward 1
Crystal Smith

Bradley Dover

 

Norris Town Council (2 seats)
Keith Martin

Lawrence McClure, Jr

Jay Littleton

 

Pickens City Council (3 seats)

Donna F. Owen

Edgar J. Leese

Patrick Lark

Donnie McKinney

 

SPARTANBURG CO.

Landrum City Council (3 seats)
Tammy Wells Cox
Daniel  Prince
Randolph (Randy) Wohnig
Billy Inman

City of Spartanburg Mayor

Todd Horne
Junie White
Lekesa Paulette Whitner

Spartanburg City Council District 5

Max Todd Bridges
Jerome Rice, Jr

Spartanburg City Council District 6

Erica Brown

Linda C. Dogan

Woodruff Town Council Ward 4
Allen Durham
Kenneth Turk Gist

Woodruff Town Council Ward 6
James C Smith
Scott Dickard

Spartanburg School District 1 (5 seats)
Gena McCall Meredith
Jeffrey Sumner
Ronald L. Blackwell
Henry Gramling
Mark C. Rollins
Bobby “Joel” Pack, Jr.
Mark D. Holden
Summer Tebalt
Deborah S. Baker

Spartanburg School District 2 (5 seats)
Jack A. Mabry, Jr.
G. Craig Sims
Jason Seay
Connie Banks
Mike Morin
Connie J. Smith

Spartanburg School District 3 (5 seats)
Christopher Todd Jolley
Kevin G. Lee
C. Shannon Gault
Tevin Deion Logan
Joe C. Tracy
Amanda Floyd Odom
Gary Wilson

Spartanburg School District 4 (5 seats)
Melvin Brewton
Randy Williams
Robert Fowler
Charles B. Hembree
Joni S. Phillips
Tony R. Davis
Chris Bennett
Ausundra “Sandy” Norman

Spartanburg School District 75 (part of district 7—3 seats)
Sanders Lee
Andy Hayes
Julie Lonon
Jeffrey Coleman Mason

Croft Fire District Referendum

Yes
No

Startex Area Fire District Referendum

Yes
No

Spartanburg County Referendum

Yes
No

UNION CO.

nothing

NC

BUNCOMBE CO.

City of Asheville Mayor
Esther Manheimer
Martin Ramsey

Asheville City Council (pick 3)
Vijay Kapoor
Rich Lee
Kim Roney
Sheneika E. Smith
Dee Williams
Gwen Wisler

City of Asheville Charter Amendment
Yes
No

Town of Black Mountain Mayor
Don Collins
Weston Hall
C. Michael Sobol

Town of Black Mountain Alderman (pick 2)
Jonathan Braden
Jeremie Konegni
Bob Pauly
Matt Robinson
Ryan Stone

Town of Montreat Commissioner (pick 3)
Alice Boggs Lentz
Kent Otto
Tom Widmer
Grace Nichols

Town of Weaverville Town Council (pick 2)
Doug Jackson
Dottie Sherrill
Earl Valois
Thomas P. Veasey II

GRAHAM CO.
Town of Robbinsville Mayor
Lois Jenkins Cagle
Stephen Ray Hooper

Town of Robbinsville Board of Aldermen (pick 3)
Shaun Adams
Jacky Ayers
Debbie Beasley
Janice Pangle Brooks
Koty Burdette
Brian (Taco) Johnson
Jerry Lovin
Hubert Merchant
Robert Moody
Kim Smith
Emma Jane Stinnett

Town of Lake Santeetlah Town Council (pick 5)
Karen Anderson
Connie Gross
Jim Hager
Patrick O’Donovan
Keith E. Predmore
Bob Wehr

HAYWOOD CO.

Canton Town Alderman (2 seats)
Carl Cortright
William Holland
James Markey
Kristina Smith

Maggie Valley Alderman (2 seats)
Allen Alsbrooks
Clayton Davis
Mike Eveland
Jaysay (Jessie) Ketchum
Brooke Powell

HENDERSON CO.

City of Hendersonville Council Member (pick 2)
Jeff Miller
Debbie Roundtree
Jerry Smith, Jr.
Diane Caldwell

City of Saluda Commissioner (pick 2)
Carolyn Ashburn
Paul C. Marion
Mark Oxtoby
Teddy Stevens

City of Saluda Mayor
Fred Baisden
Heath Potter

Town of Fletcher Mayor
Bill Moore
Rod A. Whiteside

Town of Mills River Council District 1
Brian Caskey
Larry Freeman

Town of Mills River Council District 2
Billy Johnston
Paul Richmond Meadows, Jr.

Town of Mills River Council District 3
Chae Trantham Davis
James Smith Humphrey III
Nathan Garnett

JACKSON CO.
Forest Hills Village Council (pick 2)
Clark Corwin
Carl Hooper
Jerry Rice

Town of Sylva Mayor
Danny Allen
Lynda Sossamon

Town of Dillsboro Board of Aldermen (pick 5)
John Chinners
James R. Cochran
David Gates
Tim Hall
David Jones
Tim Parris
Beauford Riddle

MACON CO.

Franklin Town Council (pick 3)
David Culpepper
JimBo Ledford
Billy Mashburn
Barbara S. McRae
Angela Moore
Greg Raby

MADISON CO.
Mars Hill Mayor
John L. Chandler
Keith Wilde

Hot Springs Aldermen (pick 3)
Vaughan Barnett
Jeanne Gentry
Johnny Lawson
Jimmy Moore

Marshall Aldermen (pick 3)
Billie Jean Haynie
Thomas Jablonski
Dennis Ledford
Christiaan Ramsey

MCDOWELL CO.

Town of Old Fort
Emmett Carson
Rick Hensley

Marion City Council (pick 3)
Woody Ayers
Jacob Blair
Lloyd Cuthbertson
Juanita Doggett
Ann Harkey
Mark Hoskins
M. Chad Marsh
Louie Parrow

City of Marion ABC Election
For
Against

MITCHELL CO.
Bakersville Mayor
Charles E. Vines
Darlene Tipton Wise
Bakersville Town Council (pick 2)
Jordan Baker
Bo Buckner
Perry Wilson

POLK CO.

Columbus Town Council (pick 3)
Richard Hall
Brent J. Jackson
Ernie Kan
Mark Phillips
Marshall (Buddy) Watkins
Robert Williamson

City of Saluda Mayor (also in Henderson)
Fred Baisden
Heath Potter

Saluda Board of Commissioners (pick 2) (also in Henderson)
Carolyn Ashburn
Paul C. Marion
Mark Oxtoby
Teddy Stevens

Tryon Mayor
J. Alan Peoples
Jerry D. Thomas

Tryon Board of Commissioners (pick 2)
Bill Crowell
Bill Ingham
Helen Ringus

Tryon Board of Commissioners (unexpired term)
Chrelle Booker
John Fowler

RUTHERFORD CO.

Town of Ellenboro Board of Aldermen (3 seats)
Lee Allen
Allan (Bunt) Black
Liz Blanton
Michael G. Jennings
Pamela L. Padgett

Town of Forest City Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
David Eaker
Kisha McDowell
Shawn Moore
Thomas Walker

Town of Rutherfordton Town Council (2 seats)
Stephanie Beaumont
Stanley Lennon (Stan) Clements
Terry D. Cobb

Town of Spindale Mayor
Mickey Bland
Thomas Ralph Lawrence

Town of Spindale Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
Robin K. Ensley
Rosaleen N. Francis
Tom Roberson

Spindale Malt Beverage Referendum
For
Against

Spindale Unfortified Wine Referendum
For
Against

Town of Lake Lure Board of Commissioners (pick 2)
Jonathan Crawford
John E. Kilby
Esther Bruce Lusk
John W. Moore
Melvin Owensby

SWAIN CO.

Bryson City Board of Aldermen (pick 2)
Lisa Anthony
Rick Bryson
Janine Barker Crisp
Robert Brian Duplak
Ben King

Town of Bryson City Malt Beverage
For
Against

Town of Bryson City Unfortified Wine
For
Against

TRANSYLVANIA CO.

Brevard City Council (pick 2)
Maureen Mahan Copelof
Jessica Gallagher
Mac Morrow

YANCEY CO.

Burnsville Town Council
Lucy Doll
Russell Fox
Gordon S. Higgins
Kayti Ledford
Helen (Bunnie) McIntosh

GA:

ELBERT CO.
City of Elberton Mayor
Larry Guest
Mike Fernandez

City of Elberton Ward 5 Council
Joel W. Seymour
Kyle Parham

Bowman Mayor
Betty Jo Maxwell
Mark Berryman

FRANKLIN CO.

City of Canon Mayor
Ray Morgan
Charles Bradley

City of Canon City Council (pick 2)
Annie Wallace (Incumbent)
Dale Garner (Incumbent)
Eli Brown

City of Carnesville City Council at-Large (pick 2)
Chad Bennett (Incumbent)
Mike Barrett (Incumbent)
Janet Sullivan Claytor
Wesley Dove

HART CO.
Hart County Tax Referendum
Yes
No

City of Hartwell Alcohol Referendum
Yes
No

STEPHENS CO.

No Elections

 