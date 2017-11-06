Man charged in fatal hit & run in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – A man has been charge after a fatal hit and run crash in Greenville Co.

The crash happened Nov. 4 around 1:10 a.m. on private property off Suddeth Rd., according to SC Highway Patrol.

Investigators say Raymond Lamar Brown Jr., 40, hit two pedestrians who were walking on Suddeth Rd.

One of the pedestrians was taken to the hospital where they died. The second pedestrian wasn’t hurt.

Brown left the scene and was later found, according to SCHP.

He is charged with leaving the scene and driving under suspension.