SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The coroner has identified a man who was found dead in a home after a house fire in Simpsonville.

The coroner’s office says 60-year-old Michael Wayne England died at his home on Lori Drive.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

The fire was reported around 2:30pm Friday.

Clear Springs Fire Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Lori Drive.

Once they were on scene, deputies say they learned a man was inside the burning home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man ID’d after being found dead in Simpsonville home after fire The coroner has identified a man who was found dead in a home after a house fire in Simpsonville.

Man charged after crash that killed SC Trooper Daniel Rebman A man has been charged in connection with the crash that killed S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman, according to the Greenville…

Hot local races/ballot questions in the Upstate on election day You’ll also find a helpful link to figure out your voting district and precinct.

One Year Later: Looking back on the Party Rock Fire It has been one year since a fire ripped through the mountains of Western North Carolina, destroying more than 7,000 acres of land. Firefigh…

Upstate church looks to beef up security after TX church shooting Upstate pastors are reaching out to members of law enforcement and private safety instructors for help to protect their congregations from a…