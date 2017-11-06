Man ID’d after being found dead in Simpsonville home after fire

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The coroner has identified a man who was found dead in a home after a house fire in Simpsonville.

The coroner’s office says 60-year-old Michael Wayne England died at his home on Lori Drive.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

The fire was reported around 2:30pm Friday.

Clear Springs Fire Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Lori Drive.

Once they were on scene, deputies say they learned a man was inside the burning home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

More stories you may like on 7News