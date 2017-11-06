Marshall, dog found hog-tied in Cherokee Co., dies

CHEROKEE Co., SC (WSPA) – Marshall was found hogtied by people driving down ferry road in Cherokee county in 2015.

He was unable to move, malnourished and had ticks all over him.

The Cherokee Co. Humane Society took Marshall in and rehabbed him.

He then went to Rusty’s legacy in Marion, NC where he has spent the past two years.

Earlier this year, the students at Ewing Middle School created a brochure for the Sheriff’s Office to pass out that featured Marshall’s case.

He was reunited with the strangers that rescued him.

Marshall was put down Monday after a long battle with cancer.

They had a party for him yesterday with several of the people at Cherokee Co Humane Society.

He got a filet mignon, peanut butter cake, and lots of hugs.