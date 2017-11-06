Mother struck, killed at school bus stop, coroner says

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A mother was hit and killed moments after her boarded a bus in Anderson County.

Authorities say the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday on 1st Avenue in Starr.

Coroner Greg Shore said a 16-year-old Crescent High School student got on the bus. The student’s mother was chatting with the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.

Shore said the woman died at the scene of the accident from blunt force trauma.

Investigators are reviewing school bus footage.

Anderson School District 3 Superintendent Kathy Hipp confirmed there was a fatal accident at one of the district’s bus stops. Hipp said any student directly or indirectly affected by the accident will be offered counseling and support according to the district’s crisis plan.

This is a developing story.