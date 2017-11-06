NC State police looking for fans caught on video throwing objects at refs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University police are looking for a group of fans caught on video throwing objects at referees following the football team’s loss to Clemson.

University police posted on Facebook Monday morning that they’re looking for information regarding the incident that occurred on Nov. 4 following Clemson’s win at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The video shows fans throwing objects as the referees exit the field and head down the tunnel to the locker rooms.

The person who posted the video on YouTube also claimed that fans may have spit on the referees as well.

If you have any information on the identities of those involved in the incident, call N.C. State University police at 919-515-3000.

