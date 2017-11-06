Owner of TJ Maxx continues to pay employees in Puerto Rico

(WATE) — A retail company is getting a lot of praise for deciding to continue to pay employees in Puerto Rico even though its stores are closed.

TJX Companies, Inc., the owner of Marshalls, TJ Maxx and HomeGoods, closed its stores due to hurricane devastation in the U.S. territory. The company’s Puerto Rico locations have been closed for at least six weeks.

The company told the Boston Globe that workers at all of its 29 stores on the island are still receiving paychecks.

“We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances,” TJX spokeswoman Erika Tower said.

A Facebook user, Iván Meléndez, praised one of the company’s Puerto Rico locations for continuing to pay his son.

“Thank you to all Marshalls stores for such an honorable gesture,” Meléndez wrote in Spanish.

More stories you may like on 7News

One Year Later: Looking back on the Party Rock Fire It has been one year since a fire ripped through the mountains of Western North Carolina, destroying more than 7,000 acres of land. Firefigh…

How to fix Apple’s ‘i’ to ‘A’ auto-correction bug If you’ve recently updated to Apple’s iOS 11.1 on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you may be experiencing an annoying autocorrect bug.

Man charged in fatal hit & run in Greenville Co. The crash happened Nov. 4 around 1:10 a.m. on private property off Suddeth Rd., according to SC Highway Patrol.

Should cursive still be taught in schools? The concept of cursive writing has been a hot topic for several states across the country.

Upstate church pastor focused on security after TX church shooting After yet another deadly shooting at a church, one Upstate pastor talks about what his team does to make sure members are staying safe each …